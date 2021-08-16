Man wanted for domestic violence incidents in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man with four open warrants for domestic violence is wanted in Asheville.

Asheville Police are asking the public for help to locate Joshua Aaron Coleman. If anyone sees Coleman they are asked to exercise caution, as he is known to have access to firearms, police said.

They say he has four open warrants for discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault on a female, damage to real property, and stalking. His charges are related to two separate incidents of domestic violence.

Coleman is described as a white male, 5’10”, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a scorpion.

He is likely driving a 2016 Toyota Camry, gray in color, with North Carolina tag HKS-1288, police said.

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need your help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.