Man wanted for escape in Oconee Co. located in Florida

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man who was wanted on an escape charge from earlier this year.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the sheriff’s office issued a news release on Jan. 15 in regard to their office searching for Charles Whitney Batts, 57, of West Union.

On Jan. 8, narcotics division agents were notified that Batts ran from his home on Burnt Tanyard Road, where he was under house arrest.

He also reportedly cut off his ankle monitor in Georgia along Interstate 85 and the device was later found in Franklin County, Ga.

Batts pleaded guilty in General Sessions court to multiple drug trafficking/distribution violations, and was sentenced to seven years in prison on Dec. 18, 2019.

According to the release, Batts was allowed to go home for 60 days to care for a family member before he was scheduled to report to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he would then be taken to an South Carolina Department of Corrections facility.

Batts was reportedly transported back to Oconee County from Polk County, Florida.

He was booked into the detention center at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the release, he was served with an arrest warrant for escape, as well as five General Sessions Court bench warrants.

He remains in custody at the detention center at this time.