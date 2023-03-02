GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Officers said 35-year-old Jeremy John Smith is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

7NEWS previously reported that officers were called to a shooting on Taggart Avenue around 9:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Martell Antwine Hamilton.

Smith is considered to be armed and dangerous according to police.

Anyone that knows about his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.