Man wanted for ill treatment of animal charge in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on a charge of ill treatment of an animal.

According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies were called to a home on Carriage Farms Court in Gray Court on Saturday in reference to the mistreatment of a dog.

Deputies found the dog in a wooded area and the animal appeared to be near death.

According to the release, the dog was found without water and only had a small amount of food on the ground. Ants were reportedly all over the food.

The dog appeared to be extremely malnourished and dehydrated, and was unable to get up or bark.

Animal control officers were called to the scene and took the dog to an animal hospital so it could be treated.

An investigation determined Michael Christopher Yeargin as the owner of the dog, and an warrant for ill treatment of an animal was obtained.

Anyone with information on Yeargin's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-984-4967 or call 864-68-CRIME.