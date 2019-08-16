Man wanted for July shooting in Rutherford Co. arrested by U.S. Marshals in High Point, N.C.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted following a shooting last month in the county was arrested Tuesday in High Point, N.C. by U.S. Marshals.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Hamrick Drive in Ellenboro in regard to a shooting on July 18 just before 10:10 p.m.

When they arrived on-scene, deputies found Chris Dewberry with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.

Dewberry was taken to Cleveland Regional Hospital by Rutherford County EMS and was released the next day.

Following an investigation, detectives charged Donivan Terrell Davenport, 47, of Spindale, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

According to the release, after his arrest Davenport was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center, where he was being held on $1 million bond.

Davenport was later transferred to Rutherford County Detention Center on Thursday.

