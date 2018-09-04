Man wanted for multiple burglaries, thefts in Oconee Co. arrested

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man sought by Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies as a person of interest in several burglaries and thefts in the county was arrested and charged.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Joseph Edward Kinsel, 26, of Westminster, was arrested on Thursday evening behind a business on South Radio Station Road near Highway 123 in Seneca, and was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital for treatment due to an issue unrelated to his arrest.

Kinsel was later released from the hospital on Friday afternoon and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 2:40 p.m. on a temporary custody order.

He was later charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of third-degree burglary and one count of failure to stop for a blue light.

A hold has also been placed on him by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the news release, Kinsel is accused of entering a building at an address on Dr. John’s Road near Westminster, as well as stealing a Kubota ATV and a Yamaha Kodiak 4×4 ATV from the same address on Dr. John’s Road.

Officials said the failure to stop charge stems from an incident where deputies chased Kinsel on Johnson Street in Westminster on the Kodiak four-wheeler that was reported as stolen.

He reportedly refused to stop and went off the road with the four-wheeler behind a business in Westminster and was not captured.