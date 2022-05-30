ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help locating a man wanted for more than a dozen charges.

Police said 38-year-old Christopher LaPlante has 13 open warrants for possession of counterfeit instrument/currency, financial card theft and felony probation violation.

Police described LaPlante as 5’10 weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that has information about his whereabouts can call APD at (828) 252-1110 or anonymously text TIP2APD to 847411.