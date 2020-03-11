Man wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Asheville.

Asheville Police are looking for John Michael Burnett, who has five open warrants for multiple indecent exposure incidents in South Asheville.

They say he was last seen driving a Chevrolet Spark with a North Carolina (NC) license plate TBY-7195.

He is described as a 25-year-old white male, 6’2, and weighs 245 pounds.

He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police say Burnett has several tattoos including “Burnett” on his upper back, “one love” on his right forearm, a cross on his right finger, an infinity symbol on his left wrist, and a peace sign on his upper left arm.

If anyone has any information on the location of John Michael Burnett, they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.