RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in Rutherford County for sex crimes was found dead in a residence, deputies said on Sunday.

Deputies were searching for Gregory Alfred Heidler. The arrest warrants were for sex crimes including indecent liberties, statutory sex offense with a child and statutory rape of child.Â

Deputies responded to C&M Lane in reference to a prowler call, according to a release on Sunday. They found Heidler deceased at the residence, from an apparent suicide.