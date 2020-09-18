Man wanted for sexual assault of two juveniles in Asheville

by: WSPA Staff

Roberto Carlos Guzman-Serrano – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) -Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in find a man wanted for the sexual assault of two juveniles.

According to a police department news release, detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Family Justice Center started an investigation after receiving a report about the sexual assaults and coordinated with Mission Children’s Hospital.

Following the investigation, detectives charged Roberto Carlos Guzman-Serrano, 27, of Asheville with second-degree forcible rape, first-degree statutory rape and indecent liberties with a minor.

Police have not located Guzman-Serrano.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 828-252-1110.

