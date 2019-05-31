Man wanted for shoplifting from Ulta in Greer, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREER, SC (WSPA) - Greer Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to a police department news release, a man went into Ulta, located at 1316 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., and put over $1,600 worth of fragrance items into a shopping bag and walked out of the store.

The man then got into the passenger seat of a black Toyota Camry that had its license plate covered.

The Camry then turned onto West Wade Hampton Boulevard and drove towards Spartanburg County.

Anyone with information, or anyone who can identify the man, is asked to call Greer Police at 864-848-2151.