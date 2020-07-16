Man wanted for trailer, gutter machine theft in Rutherford Co. arrested

Joseph Pavelko and Melissa Philbeck – Courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials the second person wanted on charges following a trailer and gutter machine theft back in June was arrested Wednesday.

We reported earlier that detectives obtained warrants for Joseph Anthony Pavelko, 43, and Melissa Cooper Philbeck, 45, after a Haulmark 16-foot tandem axle trailer and a Knudson 1770 Gutter Machine were stolen and taken out of the county on June 26.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said Philbeck was arrested on July 11.

She was charged with felony larceny, breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

The sheriff’s office said Pavelko was arrested by U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in Gastonia, N.C.

According to the news release, Pavelko was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center, where he is being held on $60,000 bond.