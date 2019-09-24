Man wanted for trying to pawn items from burglary, autobreakings in Greenville Co.

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who tried to pawn stolen items taken from a burglary and several autobreakings earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the crimes happened between the evening of Sept. 3 and the morning of Sept. 4 in the area of Little Pond Drive in Greenville County.

Anyone who can help deputies identify the suspect is asked to call Inv. Bowers at 864-371-3642 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

