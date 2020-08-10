Man wanted for vehicle vandalism in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Reginald Lee Redfern – (Courtesy of Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for a vehicle vandalism on Saturday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home in south Asheville at around 11 p.m. in regard to a vehicle vandalism.

When they arrived on-scene, they learned that a repeat domestic violence offender had damaged a vehicle parked outside of a home and then reportedly left the scene after being seen by the victim.

Police identified the suspect as Reginald Lee Redfern, 47, of Asheville, and charged him with breaking/entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.

Redfern reportedly was charged with assault on a female for an incident that happened on July 30, 2020.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has a tattoo on his right forearm of a cross.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories