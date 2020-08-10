Man wanted for vehicle vandalism in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for a vehicle vandalism on Saturday night.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home in south Asheville at around 11 p.m. in regard to a vehicle vandalism.

When they arrived on-scene, they learned that a repeat domestic violence offender had damaged a vehicle parked outside of a home and then reportedly left the scene after being seen by the victim.

Police identified the suspect as Reginald Lee Redfern, 47, of Asheville, and charged him with breaking/entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property.

Redfern reportedly was charged with assault on a female for an incident that happened on July 30, 2020.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs around 220 pounds and has a tattoo on his right forearm of a cross.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110.