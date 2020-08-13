Man wanted for violence against woman in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for help to locate Cameron Jonti Cooper, who is wanted for violence against a woman.

Between August 12 and August 13, police responded to three separate incidents of violence against a female victim. Cooper has open warrants for:

Assault on a female

Larceny from a person

Injury to personal property

He is described as a black male, 24 years old, 5’10”, and 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Cooper has several tattoos, including a drama mask on his upper left arm and “Zaiden child of god” and “704” on his left forearm.

This incident is under further investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming. If anyone has any information on the location of Cameron Jonti Cooper they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.