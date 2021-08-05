Man wanted in Asheville shooting on Atkinson St. arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An armed and dangerous man wanted in an Asheville shooting has been arrested.
We previously reported Antonio Dwight Boseman, Jr., 29, was wanted in connection to a July 3 shooting that critically injured a person on Atkinson St.
He was arrested on Aug. 4. During the arrest, a loaded Spikes Tactical Zombie SL15 rifle was seized, Asheville Police said. Boseman, Jr. is currently being held in jail on no bond.
He was served with open warrants for:
- Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
- Firearm by a felon
- Failure to appear in court for possession of a firearm by a felon
- Federal probation violation
- Grand jury indictment for habitual felon
In addition, he was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Felony flee to elude
- Reckless driving
- Driving while license revoked