Man wanted in Asheville shooting on Atkinson St. arrested

Antonio Dwight Boseman, Jr. (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An armed and dangerous man wanted in an Asheville shooting has been arrested.

We previously reported Antonio Dwight Boseman, Jr., 29, was wanted in connection to a July 3 shooting that critically injured a person on Atkinson St.

He was arrested on Aug. 4. During the arrest, a loaded Spikes Tactical Zombie SL15 rifle was seized, Asheville Police said. Boseman, Jr. is currently being held in jail on no bond.

He was served with open warrants for:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill
  • Firearm by a felon
  • Failure to appear in court for possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Federal probation violation
  • Grand jury indictment for habitual felon

In addition, he was charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Felony flee to elude
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving while license revoked

