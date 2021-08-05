Man wanted in Asheville shooting on Atkinson St. arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An armed and dangerous man wanted in an Asheville shooting has been arrested.

We previously reported Antonio Dwight Boseman, Jr., 29, was wanted in connection to a July 3 shooting that critically injured a person on Atkinson St.

He was arrested on Aug. 4. During the arrest, a loaded Spikes Tactical Zombie SL15 rifle was seized, Asheville Police said. Boseman, Jr. is currently being held in jail on no bond.

He was served with open warrants for:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Firearm by a felon

Failure to appear in court for possession of a firearm by a felon

Federal probation violation

Grand jury indictment for habitual felon

In addition, he was charged with: