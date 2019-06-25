Man wanted in connection to RV camper theft in Oconee Co. in custody

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted for his involvement in stealing an RV camper has been taken into custody.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were searching for William Paul Lechnar, wanted on an active warrant for grand larceny over $10,000.

Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies responded to Bowen Farm Road on June 17 after receiving a report of a stolen RV camper valued at $19,000, with an additional $3,000 worth of goods inside.

According to release, Lechnar was identified as one of the suspects in the camper theft, along with Brian Keith Roach. Roach was taken into custody.

Deputies made contact with Lechnar during a traffic stop and he ran from the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, investigators located Lechnar and he was taken into custody.