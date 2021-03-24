Man in Rutherford Co. wanted on several outstanding warrants including assault, child abuse

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man in Rutherford County is wanted on outstanding warrants.

46-year-old Kenneth Brian Hicks is wanted for Failure to Appear on Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Child Abuse, Felony Probation Violation, Felony Larceny, Misdemeanor Larceny, three counts Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation, two counts Resisting a Public Officer, and multiple motor vehicle violations, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. 

Hicks is 5’10 and weighs 200 pounds, deputies said.

Anyone with information as to the location of Kenneth Brian Hicks is asked to call the Rutherford County 911 Communication Center 828-286-2911 or CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-8477

