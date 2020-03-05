Man wanted on 40 warrants out of Greenwood arrested in NC

Rodney Hackett- Courtesy of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a fugitive on their Most Wanted list was arrested in North Carolina Wednesday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said Rodney Hackett, 45, was arrested last Wednesday night in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County.

Hackett was wanted on 40 active warrants ranging from trafficking narcotics to weapons violations.

He is being held in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County while he awaits extradition back to Greenwood County.

Kelly credits Charlotte-Mecklenburg County law enforcement and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Task Force for arresting Hackett.