Man wanted on arson charge after duplex fire in Asheville

Fire at duplex on East Chestnut Street in Asheville, August 24, 2020. (From: Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are looking for a man accused of arson.

Conor Michael Elliott – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

On Monday, Arson Task Force members started an investigation into a suspicious fire that happened at a duplex on East Chestnut Street and determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

According to the release, police charged Conor Michael Elliott, 33, of Asheville, with first-degree arson and burning personal property following an investigation.

Police are still searching for Elliott at this time.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.