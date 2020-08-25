Man wanted on arson charge after duplex fire in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Fire at duplex on East Chestnut Street in Asheville, August 24, 2020. (From: Asheville Fire Department)

Fire at duplex on East Chestnut Street in Asheville, August 24, 2020. (From: Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are looking for a man accused of arson.

Conor Michael Elliott – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

On Monday, Arson Task Force members started an investigation into a suspicious fire that happened at a duplex on East Chestnut Street and determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

According to the release, police charged Conor Michael Elliott, 33, of Asheville, with first-degree arson and burning personal property following an investigation.

Police are still searching for Elliott at this time.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories