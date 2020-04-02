Man wanted on assault and battery charges in Greer, police say

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several charges, including assault and malicious injury to personal property.

According to a police department news release, officers are searching for Kevin Ventura, who was reportedly involved in two incidents in Greer last year.

Kevin Ventura is wanted one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of third-degree assault and battery by mob and one county of malicious injury to personal property.

He is believed to still be in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, but may have possibly traveled to Asheville to look for work in construction.

Police said a co-defendant in the case — Jeffery Ventura, Kevin Ventura’s brother — was arrested on March 11 on two counts of third-degree assault and battery by mob and one count of assault and battery for the same incidents.

Anyone with information on Kevin Ventura’s whereabouts is asked to call Greer Police at 864-848-6608.