Man wanted on breaking and entering, burglary charges in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on breaking and entering and burglary charges.

According to a news release, officers are searching for Daquian Sincere Jones, 26, of Asheville, who is wanted on four outstanding warrants stemming from a breaking and entering incident on Mills Gap Road in south Asheville on Nov. 8.

Jones is wanted on breaking and entering a place of worship, breaking and entering, first-degree burglary and injury to real property.

He is described as being 6-feet-tall, weighs around 245 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, as well as a scar on his left hand that is approximately 8 inches long.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.