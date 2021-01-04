Man wanted on charge related to domestic incident at business in west Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted following a report of a domestic assault at a business on Dec. 1.

According to a news release, officers were called to the business, located on Patton Avenue in west Asheville in regard to the domestic assault.

Police said the assault victim received minor injuries during the incident.

An investigation by detectives with the Buncombe County Family Justice Center led to Scott Matthew Ellison, 47, of Asheville, being charged with felonious restraint.

Police are currently looking for Ellison at this time.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has a tattoo in the center of his neck of a heart.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.