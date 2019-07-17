Man wanted on charges after Greenwood Co. nightclub shooting arrested

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man wanted for a shooting at a nightclub on July 9 was arrested Wednesday.

We reported earlier that deputies were searching for Brandon Pierre Hawkins, 30, of Greenwood, following a shooting at the H20 Lounge on Highway 72.

One person was shot near the groin area,was seriously injured and underwent surgery.

Investigators obtained warrants for Hawkins charging him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, Hawkins was arrested at around 8:30 a.m. and was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

His bond hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

