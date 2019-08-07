Man wanted on charges in Inman found in Clinton Police chief’s office trying to steal items

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – A man wanted on charges in Inman was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was found trying to steal items from the office of the Clinton Police Department chief.

According to Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda, around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, they found a man, identified as Derick Randolph Canfield, 31, of Clinton, inside his office at the police department.

Ledda said Canfield was unauthorized to be in his office and he was found in possession of some of his items, including cell phones, an iPad, a watch and a personal pen.

According to Ledda they confronted Canfield and ran a check, which revealed that he was wanted on active warrants from Inman Police Department.

Ledda said his officers met Inman officers at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he was booked in on charges from Inman Police.

He was booked on drug possession and contraband at the department of corrections charges, as well as two bench warrants, according to jail records.