Man wanted on charges out of KY taken into custody in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man over the weekend on a fugitive from justice warrant.

According to a news release, a deputy was contacted by the Criminal Investigations Division this weekend concerning a man with outstanding warrants in Kentucky, which include first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.

Based on information and confirmation that law enforcement in Kentucky would extradite him, the deputies obtained a fugitive from justice arrest warrant against Carlos M. Caron, 21, of Westminster and Seneca.

Deputies tried to locate Caron, but were unsuccessful. He then came into the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla and was taken into custody.

A hold has been placed on him by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky and he remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.