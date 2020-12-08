Man wanted on charges related to July shooting incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for his connection to a shooting incident that happened back in July.

According to a news release, the shooting incident happened on July 28 on Virginia Avenue.

Detectives worked with the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory to analyze evidence that was seized by police.

The investigation resulted in Jonathan Andrew Mejia, 21, of Asheville, being identified as the suspect.

Mejia was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm within city limits and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the release, Mejia has not yet been located and police officials ask anyone who may come into contact with him to be cautious, as he is reportedly known to be armed.

Anyone who has information on Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

