Man wanted on first-degree burglary charge in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on a burglary charge.

According to a news release, officers responded to a home on Bradley Branch Road on Oct. 19 after a resident reported a stranger inside of the home.

An investigation led detectives and forensic technicians to identify Rodolfo Ortiz-Lopez, 22, of Arden, as the suspect.

Ortiz-Lopez is wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary.

He is described as being 5-foot-9 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Ortiz-Lopez also has several tattoos, including a zodiac symbol on his upper right arm, the phrase, “WHEN YOU WANT TO SUCCEED AS BAD AS YOU WANT TO BREATHE ONLY THEN WILL YOU BE SUCCESSFUL” on his right forearm and the date Oct. 30, 2015 on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.