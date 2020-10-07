Man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges after incident last month in Asheville in custody

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man wanted on kidnapping and assault charges stemming from an assault last month was taken into custody.

We reported earlier that officers responded to a report of an assault that happened on Keebler Road in east Asheville on Sept. 17 at around 8 p.m.

When they arrived, the victim was found to have been choked, as well as beaten by the suspect, who was later identified as Reshod Lamar Henderson, 45, of Asheville.

Detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Family Justice Center began an investigation and have since charged Henderson with first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Police did not immediately locate Henderson after the incident, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Wednesday, Henderson was reportedly in custody and was being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on $125,000 secured bond.

“We would like to thank the United State Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in taking Henderson into custody,” according to the release.