Man wanted on multiple charges after assault at apartment in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several charges, including assault.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a report of an assault at an apartment on Deaverview Road on Dec. 27 at around 10:45 a.m.

When they arrived on-scene, officers found a woman who had allegedly been assaulted by her estranged boyfriend after he broke into her home.

Following the assault, the woman’s boyfriend — Daniel Raemar Jackson, 24, of Asheville — left the scene after she was able to escape.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Officers have since charged Jackson with breaking/entering with the intent to terrorize, assault by strangulation, assault on a female and damage to real property.

He also reportedly has outstanding warrant for his arrest, which are unrelated to the Dec. 27 incident.

Those warrant include four counts of felony probation violation and two habitual felon indictments.

Police have not yet located Jackson and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

He is described as being 6-foot-4 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said anyone who comes into contact with Jackson should use caution.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.