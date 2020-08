Kelvin T. Henry -Courtesy of the City of Simpsonville/ Simpsonville Police Department

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police Department officials said a man who was wanted on several active warrants was arrested.

We reported earlier that Kelvin T. Henry, 36, was wanted on warrants of pointing/presenting a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, assault and battery first degree, and a lewd act on a child.

On Monday, police said Henry was arrested.