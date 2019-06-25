Man wanted on multiple warrants in Gaffney, police say

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said officers are searching for a man wanted on active warrants stemming from stolen checks being presented and cashed around town.

According to police, William Christopher Adams is wanted on charges of driving under suspension, forgery less than $10,000, possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny less than $2,000.

Police said Adams may be driving a red 1991 Chevrolet truck with a tag number of 68973FM.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call 864-489-8115 or call 911.