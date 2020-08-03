Man wanted on murder charge after 2019 Asheville shooting turns self in to law enforcement

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Khalid Sharif Walker

Khalid Sharif Walker (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man charged in the shooting death of a man from September 2019, turned himself into law enforcement in North Carolina.

According to a news release, Khalid Sharif Walker, 41, of Woodland, NC, turned himself into the Mecklenburg County, NC Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

We reported earlier that Walker was wanted for first-degree murder following a deadly shooting at Hillcrest Apartments on Sept. 1.

Leon Bernard White, Jr., 36, was shot during the incident and later died at Mission Hospital.

