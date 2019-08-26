Man wanted on outstanding charges arrested after shooting at NC trooper, chase in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man last week on outstanding arrest warrants from two separate incidents that occurred in the county.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Chucky James Elmore, Jr., 37, was taken into custody near the North Carolina state line.

Elmore was a suspect in a chase and for shooting at a North Carolina State trooper during the chase Thursday night just before midnight.

The chase ended in Cherokee County.

Crime scene investigators obtained a gunshot residue sample from the suspect to assist North Carolina authorities in their investigation.

According to the release, he was also allegedly the victim in a shooting that occurred in Cherokee County on Aug. 2, which happened off of Ninety-Nine Ferry Road in Gaffney.

“The facts of that incident were not consistent as he reported them to law enforcement, he was not cooperative in that investigation,” sheriff’s office officials said.

The first incident Elmore is charged in was for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between June 18 through June 20, 2018, involving a 15-year-old.

According to the release, Elmore also faces kidnapping and pointing and presenting a firearm charges following an incident that happened on Aug. 14 in an area near Jumping Branch Road in Blacksburg.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a 36-year-old woman was taken against her will and Elmore pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victim.

The second incident remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed.

He was charged with kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Elmore remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center and a hold was placed on him for North Carolina authorities.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372) or Inv. Sgt. Dee Haney at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-489-4722, ext. 120.