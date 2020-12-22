Man wanted on robbery, kidnapping, assault charges arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man wanted on multiple charges, including robbery, kidnapping and assault.

According to a news release, detectives were conducting an investigation related to a wanted fugitive in the Kenilworth community. They reportedly had received a tip through the TIP2APD smartphone app.

Detectives arrested Reshod Lamar Henderson, 45, of Asheville, who was wanted on common law robbery, first-degree kidnaping, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and assault on a female charges.

Henderson was also served with grand jury indictments for second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $121,000 bond.