Man wanted on several arrest warrants faces charges after shoplifting incident at Asheville Walmart

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA ) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man wanted on several arrest warrants for failure to appear in court, was arrested following a shoplifting incident at store on Jan. 2.

According to a news release, an officer was called to Walmart, located on Bleachery Boulevard in east Asheville, at around 8:30 p.m. in regard to a shoplifting.

When the officer arrived at the store, they found the shoplifting suspect to be Jesse Nathaniel Frisbee, 20, of Asheville.

According to the release, the officer knew Frisbee had several orders for his arrest for failing to appear in court on Dec. 29 on several charges, including armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said Frisbee reportedly tried to run away from the officer, but was apprehended after a brief chase.

Frisbee was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he is being held on $20,000 bond for multiple charges, including larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.