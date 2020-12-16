Man wanted on several open drug, firearm warrants arrested in Asheville

Lukyas Lee Harbison – Photo courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man wanted on multiple open warrants was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers came in contact with Lukyas Lee Harbison, 18, of Asheville, at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of the Westgate Shopping Center.

Police said Harbison was known by officers to have multiple open warrants.

When approached by officers, Harbison ran away in the direction of the French Broad River.

He was located a short time later, and was taken into custody.

Harbison was charged with resist, delay, obstruct and he was served with the following open warrants:

  • Four counts of trafficking in opium of heroin
  • Assault by pointing a gun
  • Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • First-degree burglary
  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Three counts of dangerous drug free texts
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Two counts of grand jury indictment for trafficking in opium or heroin

Harbison was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Facility, where he was being held on $160,000 bond.

