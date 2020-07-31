Man wanted on stalking charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for stalking.

According to a news release, the police department’s Criminal Investigations Section has investigating a reported stalking that involved a victim employed at a business in downtown Asheville.

An investigation led to detectives charging Michael Matthew Murphy, Jr., 38, of Asheville, with two counts of felony stalking.

Police said Murphy has not been arrested and officers are trying to locate him.

He is described as being 5-foot-11 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes.

Murphy is known to drive a 2010 Honda Element, with a North Carolina registration of FEX-4072.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call 828-252-1110.

