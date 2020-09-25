Man wanted on trespassing, theft, vehicle breaking and entering charges in Asheville

Eric Dustin North – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted on several charges, including theft and trespassing.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering of a vehicle on Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville.

An investigation revealed that a suspect forced his way into a parked car and removed items.

Police identified the man as Eric Dustin North, 33, of Candler.

North was charged with break/enter of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating North, described as being 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a brown beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.

