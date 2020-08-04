Man wanted on warrants related to child sex crimes investigation in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, SC (WSPA) -Williamston Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in find a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

According to a police news release, officers are searching for Richard Scott Holliday, 27, who is being sought for his connection to an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct with juvenile victims between October and December in 2019.

Holliday is wanted on warrants charging him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is believed to be in the area of Burl’s Ford in Oconee County and driving a 1999 Chevrolet 3500 HD truck in a primer gray color and a white hood. The tag number on the vehicle is: RYS 906.

Police said it is unknown if he is armed with a weapon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Williamston Police.