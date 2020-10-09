Man wanted, woman arrested in connection to home burglary in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is wanted and another has been arrested in connection to a burglary in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence off Highway 56 North in Clinton on Sept. 7 in reference to a break-in that had already occurred.

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, deputies say individuals entered the residence and exited with various items including jewelry, firearms, a bow and other personal property valued at over $10,000.

Sandy Gossett Price, 53, of Whitmire was arrested on Oct. 8 in connection to the crime. Price has been charged with burglary and conspiracy.

(Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Tracy Glen Parsons, 53, of Whitmire is wanted in connection with the following crimes- conspiracy, grand larceny, and burglary.

If you have any information regarding this break-in, the stolen property, or the whereabouts of Parsons you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Sergeant Cook (864) 984-4967.