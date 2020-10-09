Man wanted, woman arrested in connection to home burglary in Laurens Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is wanted and another has been arrested in connection to a burglary in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence off Highway 56 North in Clinton on Sept. 7 in reference to a break-in that had already occurred.

Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, deputies say individuals entered the residence and exited with various items including jewelry, firearms, a bow and other personal property valued at over $10,000.

Sandy Gossett Price, 53, of Whitmire was arrested on Oct. 8 in connection to the crime. Price has been charged with burglary and conspiracy.

(Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

Tracy Glen Parsons, 53, of Whitmire is wanted in connection with the following crimes- conspiracy, grand larceny, and burglary.

If you have any information regarding this break-in, the stolen property, or the whereabouts of Parsons you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Sergeant Cook (864) 984-4967.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories