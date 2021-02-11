Man who broke domestic violence order in Hendersonville had machete, meth

Radames Caquias Hodges (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in Henderson County after breaking a domestic violence order.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call Thursday at 11:55 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked behind a building on South Allen Road in Hendersonville. The caller said the driver of that vehicle had a domestic violence protective order against him taken by a party nearby.

A deputy responded and encountered Radames Caquias Hodges, 41, of Edneyville. The deputy found Hodges to be in possession of a loaded 12ga shotgun, a machete, and methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. Hodges was in violation of a domestic violence protective order by being at that location and was in further violation by being in possession of a firearm, deputies said.

Hodges was in possession of drugs and weapons while violating a domestic violence order.
(Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

He was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

  • (Misdemeanor) Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
  • (Felony) Possession of a Firearm in Violation of a Domestic Violence Protective Order
  • (Felony) Possession of Methamphetamine

Hodges is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $77,000.00 secured bond.

