Man who crashed vehicle in Pickens Co. after multi-county chase ID’d, faces charges

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man who led deputies on a multi-county chase that ended in a crash faces multiple charges.

We reported earlier that a vehicle deputies were trying to stop, because they believed the driver was driving under the influence, crashed on Old Easley Bridge Road near Shady Acres Circle in Pickens County at around 9:05 p.m. on Friday.

The driver led Greenville Co. deputies into Anderson County before crashing in Pickens County.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

On Monday, sheriff’s office officials confirmed that the driver — Kenny Ray Poe, 24, of Greenville — was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, wearing body armor during commission of a violent crime, possessing body armor by a violent offender, DUI, failure to stop for a blue light and driving under suspension.