Man who escaped from Anderson Co. work crew in 1979 captured in Delaware

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said a man who escaped from a work crew in Anderson Count in 1979 was captured Wednesday in Delaware.

According to an SCDC news release, Jose Chico Romero, 64, was captured in Dover, Del. after he presented fake identification during an incident on Dec. 28.

SCDC officials said Romero was arrested, processed and released under the name Arnaldo Figueroa, but his fingerprints later came back matching Romero.

Romero was arrested in Dover on New Year’s Day.

According to the release, Romero was serving an 18-year-old sentence for armed robbery from Aiken County when he escaped on Dec. 13, 1979.

Romero was reportedly assigned to a work crew in Anderson County and was being housed at the former Anderson County Stockade at the time of his escape.

According to the release, the building was being used to house short-term local inmates and SCDC inmates assigned to work in the county as part of the designated facilities program.

SCDC officials said under the current classification rules, Romero would not have qualified for the work-release program.

Romero is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Del., on a fugitive warrant and he has waived extradition.

He also faces charges of public intoxication, loitering, third-degree criminal trespassing, four counts of second-degree forgery, criminal impersonation and being an out-of-state fugitive.

After he is returned to SCDC custody, Romero will be required to serve the remainder of his original sentence, which is approximately seven years, as well as any additional time added for an escape conviction.