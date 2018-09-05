Man who escaped police custody in Laurens arrested in Greenville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tevin Oneil Brown

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) - Laurens Police Department officials said a man who escaped from custody last week has been arrested in Greenville County.

According to a police department news release, Tevin Oneil Brown, 25, was arrested Wednesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. at Lakeside Place Apartment complex off of Pleasantburg Drive by officers, Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies and SLED agents.

We reported earlier that Brown had escaped custody while being escorted to the water fountain on Aug. 31.

Brown's bond was set at $75,000 on the escape charge, and was denied bond on the domestic violence-1st degree charge that he was initially booked in for.

He was being held at the Laurens County Detention Center.