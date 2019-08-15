Man who fired at law enforcement during chase in Greenville Co. denied bond

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man who fired at law enforcement during a chase Tuesday morning in Greenville County was denied bond during a hearing early Thursday morning.

Cedric Arnold was charged with two counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following a chase Tuesday.

The chase started around 7:55 a.m. near the QuikTrip, located at 127 Mauldin Road, and later ended at a different QuikTrip on White Horse Road.

Police said Arnold fired shots at law enforcement officers during the chase, including at police, deputies and troopers.

Sheriff’s Office officials told us that the incident may have stemmed from a road rage incident, but said they are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the initial shooting.

Arnold was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement officials said Tuesday that they were thankful that no one was hit by gunfire during the incident.

Arnold remains in the Greenville County Detention Center after being denied bond Thursday.