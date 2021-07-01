Man who lost leg in crash with drunk driver kicks off ‘Mile with Myles’ walk in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Eight months after a man lost his leg in a crash caused by a drunk driver, he is walking on the Swamp Rabbit Trail with the community.

“They honestly thought I was not going to make it that night. It was very clear that I was bleeding out like crazy and had a lot of injuries, a lot of bodily injuries,” Myles Berrio previously told 7News. “What I can do is be so positive and be so uplifting and just be a light for others and that can change someone else’s life and change my situation actually.”

He lost his leg and needed to re-learn basic life functions.

On Thursday morning, he’s holding a ‘Miles with Myles’ walk with the community and his family in Greenville. His goal is to walk a mile.

