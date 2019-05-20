Man who mistakenly shot, killed daughter arrested on drug charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office investigators said the man who mistakenly shot his daughter early Sunday morning thinking she was an intruder, has been arrested on drug charges.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriffs Office says, “During some point and time during the afternoon the victim and her dad had a conversation about her bringing him some food.”

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators arrested Jermaine Tramone Pressley, 43, after they found drugs at his home while conducting the death investigation into him fatally shooting his daughter, Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23.

Jermaine Pressley was charged with one county of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Lt. Flood says, “The amount that was found was the amount that was necessary meaning over 1 gram of heroin also over 1 gram of Cocaine to charge with the intent to distribute.”

Linda Seaborn has lived in this neighborhood for years, her children even growing up with Jermaine Pressley. Linda says, “He probably was just fearful, that someone was breaking in…because not onetime, but several times in the neighborhood we’ve heard that he had some breaking and enterings.

According to the release, Jermaine Pressley has not been charged in his daughter’s death, as the investigation is ongoing at this time.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was given no bond.

We reported earlier that Nadeja Pressley was shot as she tried to enter her home, located on Young Street in Greenville, around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Nadeja Pressley died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

An investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office is ongoing at this time.