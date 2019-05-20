Man who mistakenly shot, killed daughter arrested on drug charges in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jermaine Tramone Pressley

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigators said the man who mistakenly shot his daughter early Sunday morning thinking she was an intruder, has been arrested on drug charges.

According to a sheriff's office news release, investigators arrested Jermaine Tramone Pressley, 43, after they found drugs at his home while conducting the death investigation into him fatally shooting his daughter, Nadeja Jermainequa Pressley, 23.

Jermaine Pressley was charged with one county of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According to the release, Jermaine Pressley has not been charged in his daughter's death, as the investigation is ongoing at this time.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he was given no bond.

We reported earlier that Nadeja Pressley was shot as she tried to enter her home, located on Young Street in Greenville, around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Nadeja Pressley died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

An investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the Greenville County Coroner's Office is ongoing at this time.