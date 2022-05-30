(WSPA) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

The News & Observer reports that 54-year-old Michael Todd Hill was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced Friday in the killing of 23-year-old Keonna Graham.

NC lottery sentenced to life in prison (Courtesy: NC Lottery)

Graham was reported missing on July 20, 2020. She was later found dead in a hotel with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Prosecutors said Hill confessed to killing Graham.

Hill of Leland won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket. At the time, he worked as a nuclear plant worker.

He bought an Extreme Millions scratch-off ticket first and didn’t win anything. He decided to try one more time, this time, buying a winning Ultimate Millions ticket.

“I think it’s horrible,” Tiffany Wilson, an acquaintance of Graham’s, told WECT, at the time of Hill’s arrest. “I mean, he just won the lottery. I heard he just got married and you go and kill a young girl? A beautiful girl? I don’t understand.”